Griffiths double inspires Llanfair to win over Bay

MARY Griffiths inspired Llanfair Caereinion to their first North Wales Women’s League One win of the season with a 3-2 victory at home to Colwyn Bay.

Griffiths was joined on the scoresheet by Ffion Lewis to ensure replies from Eve Butler and Rachel Faragher failed to prevent their celebrations.

Meanwhile Newtown slipped to a slender 3-2 defeat at Ruthin with goals from Heidi Langford and Jacqui Loxam cancelled out by the hosts Fflur Iorweth, Llinos Jones and Paula Hurst.

Welshpool were left kicking their hells after Pwllheli refused to travel to Mid Wales for their scheduled first division clash.

Elsewhere Presteigne celebrated their first win of the South Wales Women’s Premier League One season with a 4-1 victory over Whitchurch Saints IIs.

Sioned Price and Jess Goodwin linked for captain Lesley Phillips to fire Presteigne ahead before Goodwin doubled the hosts advantage.

The home defence of Donna Jones, Leanne Evans and Beth Watson stood firm under pressure and combined to released Erin Hardwick to set up Rita Tomkins to net before half-time.

Presteigne completed their scoring after the break with Phillips releasing Price to net following a fine individual run.

Meanwhile Radnor maintained their renaissance in the second division with a solitary strike by Elin Wozencraft ensuring the villagers third win in as many games.

Elsewhere Newtown staged a bright second-half fightback before succumbing to a 3-2 home defeat to Leamington Spa in division one of the Midland Men's League.

Goals from John Kitely and Louis Loach gave the visitors the interval lead before Town reduced the arrears early into the second-half with a Tom Hillidge cross converted by Richard Jones.

Newtown maintained their momentum and levelled with a sensational 18 yard blast from Hillidge.

The hosts looked set to claim a share of the spoils with Nick Ratcliffe impressing upon his debut but were punished at the death as Luke Lovejoy netted a late winner as the Spamen snatched a last gasp win.