Welshpool slump to home defeat

WELSHPOOL proved no match for Wrexham in a 23-6 defeat at Maesydre in division two of the North Wales League.

A brace of penalties from Matthew Roberts failed to prevent Pool from crashing to a fifth defeat of the season as tries from Josh Francis, Mike Dodd, Rob Moore and John Gill and penalty from Jacob Hughes ensured Wrexham a comfortable win.

Meanwhile Newtown were on the receiving end of a comprehensive 43-10 defeat at leaders Dinbych.

The hosts ran home seven tries for a convincing victory with early tries from Osian Williams, Tom Seddon and Narmer El Lamie converted by Dan O’Sullivan.

Town were stunned into action and reduced the arrears with a try of their own from flanker Nathan Owen.

However Dinbych reasserted their dominance before the interval with wing Aidyn Jones and hooker Chris Forshaw crossing to leave Newtown with an uphill struggle in the second-half.

It was a similar story after the break with wing Kieran Bonar crossing for a try for the hosts before Town hit back with a try from prop Twm Jones.

However Dinbych had the final say with a quickly taken tap penalty from Aidyn Jones culminating in his second try of the day with O’Sullivan converting.

Llanidloes also slipped to defeat with a 21-0 home reverse at the hands of Shotton Steel.

Steel raced into an early lead with tries from Steve Ellson and Andy Hearns, both converted by Ellson who completed the first-half scoring with a penalty.

Steel sealed their victory after the break with a try from Richard Smith.

Meanwhile COBRA ground out a 12-0 win at home to Bangor to maintain their own challenge at the top of the table.

A solitary try from full-back Richard Jones, converted by Lloyd Mayor, separated the sides at the interval with the hosts ending the half with 14 men with Steve Isaac sin binned.

COBRA ensured a hard-fought victory with a second try after the break with centre Iwan Vaughan crossing the whitewash.

Elsewhere Machynlleth’s third division clash at Benllech was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.