Blues' losing bonus in plate warm-up

BOTH Llangefni and Ruthin will become familiar opponents over the coming weeks.

The two clubs served up a competitive and exciting Division One (North) game for those that braved the wind and driving rain on Saturday.

As well as this league clash, Ruthin are also faced with a trip to Llangefni this weekend, this time in the second round of the WRU Plate competition.

Turning back to the league encounter and Ruthin were the first out of the blocks with a successful penalty goal from fly half Nathan Jones after five minutes.

However, they were soon on the defensive as Llangefni managed the conditions better.

After 10 minutes the home side worked their up field from their own 22 with pick-and-drives up to Ruthin’s try line.

Eventually, second row Will Bown went over for a try, which was converted by Rhys Hughes.

The homes side kept up the pressure following this and after another 10 minutes, the Blues were unable to prevent Tom Williams from going over the whitewash, with Hughes converting once more.

Trailing 14-3, the visitors then began to put some effective attacking play together.

This paid off after half-an-hour when wing Josh Wilson was released to race to the touchline and get the Blues’ first try.

Nathan Jones added the conversion points and the gap between the sides was down to just four points.

Both sides continued in attacking mode after this, with Llangefni missing an opportunity to widen the gap as a penalty goal attempt went wide.

The whistle blew for half-time with Llangefni holding a 14-10 advantage.

For the first 20 minutes of the second half, Ruthin had to withstand a concerted onslaught by the home team.

They defended well until the hour mark, when Ian Parry went over for an unconverted try.

Again, the Blues came back and a period of good pressure saw Llangefni conceding penalties, with the Blues opting for scrums.

The visiting pack eventually drove over the whitewash, with number eight Alex Pope touching down.

Play during the last quarter-of-an-hour was spent in the home side’s half, with the Blues trying to get a winning score.

However, Llangefni’s defence held and at full time with the score at 19-15 to the hosts, Ruthin had to be content with a losing bonus point.

Players and spectators will be looking forward to another competitive encounter between these two sides when they meet at the same venue on Saturday in the second round of the WRU Plate.