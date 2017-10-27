Dangerous Davies at the double in key win

TWO wins on the bounce have taken the Lakesiders on the cusp of the Welsh Premier League’s top-six.

Hot on the heels of their success versus Newtown nine days earlier, not even Storm Brian could halt Bala Town during Saturday’s home clash versus Barry Town United.

On a horrible autumnal October afternoon, two first half goals did the trick to hand Colin Caton’s charges their fourth win of the season.

This pushes Bala up into seventh spot in the standings and they trail sixth-placed Llandudno by just one point.

Turning back to the action at Maes Tegid on Saturday and the conditions played their part throughout the game, making it difficult for both sides.

Following a quiet start to proceedings, Bala took the lead after 10 minutes.

Mike Hayes brought the ball down and turned, before finding strike partner Les Davies, who drove the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

As Bala’s good spell continued, it could have been 2-0 straight from the restart.

Ian Sheridan’s goalbound effort in the box was blocked by Davies.

With the game being played in the middle third of the pitch, it wasn’t until the 22nd minute that Town got their next chance.

And, they made it count by adding their second goal of the afternoon.

Excellent work from Nathan Burke brought the ball to Les Davies’ feet on the edge of the area.

He simply curled the ball in first time into the bottom left hand corner of the net past Mike Lewis.

Barry did have their opportunities, too, with Drew Fahiya being denied by an excellent save from Bala number one Ashley Morris.

Then, Kayne McLaggan missed an opportunity from close range from a Fahiya delivery.

The second half didn’t see a let-up in the atrocious conditions, with wind gusts of 40mph, but Bala adapted well to these by continuing to play across the deck.

A shot by the returning Chris Venables was deflected wide for a corner, before Stuart Jones’ free header from the resulting set piece was placed past the upright.

On 63 minutes, Town should have made it 3-0.

Les Davies and Mike Hayes combined, with the latter sending his volley narrowly wide of the post.

Mike Lewis was the busier of the two goalkeepers and he had to get down low to deny a Hayes drive from 16 yards.

Soon after, Les Davies’ shot from 25 yards fizzed wide.

As Bala continued to create chances, substitute Andrai Jones fired over the crossbar with seven minutes left to play.

During injury time, a stunning cross by Jordan Evans found Les Davies, who had shaken off his marker, but his diving header went inches over the top.