Four-midable McKinney

DENBIGH TOWN LADIES 6, LLANIDLOES 0

DESPITE not being at their best, there was still a comfortable win for Denbigh Town Ladies over the weekend.

The Dining Room at Springs Llanrhaeadr-sponsored side faced North Wales League newcomers Llanidloes on Sunday and the match ended in a 6-0 Denbigh win.

After going close on several occasions, Denbigh finally broke the deadlock on 20 minutes through Joanna McKinney.

Following some good build-up play, the ball fell to Jen Davies in the box and when her shot rebounded off a post, midfielder McKinney followed up to score from close range.

It was 2-0 after half-an-hour. Good work from Elen M Jones and Gwawr Williams set up Hollie Groves, who looped a shot over the keeper.

Jen Davies followed in and got a touch, but the referee decided the ball had already crossed the line and awarded the goal to Groves.

Denbigh increased their lead on 40 minutes.

Joanna McKinney tricked her way past two defenders before firing in from 18 yards.

The second half began in the same vein as the first, with Denbigh pressing and Llanidloes defending in numbers, while looking for a breakaway goal.

This tactic frustrated the home side and it wasn’t until the hour mark that they managed another breakthrough. Jen Davies picked the ball up in the area and shot right-footed past the keeper.

Denbigh made it 5-0 some 10 minutes later as McKinney completed her hat-trick.

The scoring was completed on 80 minutes with the goal of the game.

From a kick by the Llanidloes keeper, the ball travelled 45 yards straight to the feet of McKinney.

On the half-volley, she sent the ball back over the keeper’s head and into the net.