In-form Lakesiders target another triumph

A THIRD win in a row is Bala Town’s target this weekend.

Two wins on the bounce have seen the men from Maes Tegid rise to seventh in the Welsh Premier League, with last week’s victory at home to Barry Town United following on from a win at Newtown.

“We should have beaten Bangor the game before that as well,” said team boss Colin Caton, who has been pleased with the upturn in results.

“It’s been a good three-or-four weeks for us with performances.

“We need to keep getting results.”

Town could well be back up into the top-six come Saturday night.

A win at Carmarthen coupled with a Llandudno draw or defeat versus Newtown will see Bala back into the top-six.

And the Lakesiders could find themselves up into the top-five if fifth-placed Cefn Druids lose out at Bangor City on Friday.

It’s something of a revenge mission for the Lakesiders this weekend, as they head south to tackle Carmarthen Town.

“They beat us 4-0 earlier in the season, which is a bit of a freak result,” added Caton.

“We had a lot of things going against us then.

“But any team going to Carmarthen know it’s going to be a tough game.

“To see a team of the calibre of Carmarthen towards the bottom shows how strong the league is.”

With so many new players involved in the Bala squad this season, Caton knew that it would take time for the players to gel.

Spectators are now seeing a more cohesive unit as the season develops and things are looking promising at Maes Tegid, with Bala on the cusp of climbing back into the top-six.

“Five players we lost from the (Welsh) cup final line-up,” added Caton.

“In the last couple of weeks, the new lads have settled in a little bit.

“It doesn’t happen overnight and it has taken us years to build what we have got.

“We keep going on and we keep battling.”

Bala will be pretty close to full strength for Saturday’s trip to Carmarthen, although they will be without David Thompson.

The match will kick-off at 5.15pm on Saturday and it will be shown live on S4C’s Sgorio show.