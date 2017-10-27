Lydiate makes international return for Autumn series

DAN Lydiate has been included in Wales’ 36 man national team squad for the forthcoming Autumn International Series.

The Ospreys flanker will be among the most experienced players in the Welsh camp with his inclusion in Warren Gatland’s squad completing his comeback after a year in the international wilderness.

The 60 capped Abbey-cwm-hir raised star sustained knee ligament damage while on international duty in South Africa last November and since the 29 year old has undergone surgery on his knee and shoulder and completed a rigorous rehabilitation programme in a bid to resume his career.

Lydiate returned to fitness at the start of the season having played just seven times since 2016 due to injury.

The blindside flanker has since impressed with a number of stirring displays for the Swansea club, in particular his display in a 26-21 defeat to Clermont in the Champions Cup last month when he made a series of carries and hard tackles in front of a watching Gatland.

Now Lydiate will look to regain his No7 shirt in games against Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa, all at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff with the series, sponsored by Under Armor, kicking off against the Wallabies on November 11.

With two years to go until the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Lydiate will hope his injury plagued days are behind him as he seeks to return to the form which saw him named RBS Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2012 and the British Lions squad in 2013 as he looks to secure his place in the Welsh squad for World Cup 2019.