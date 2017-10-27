Power in season finale title decider

BEN Power scored another race victory in the MRF National Legends Car Championship at the Rockingham circuit in Northamptonshire to set up a final-round decider at Brands Hatch next week.

The 27 year old from Guilsfield further boosted his points tally with several high-place finishes in other races while his 14th race win of the term ensured him in contention for glory in the season finale.

“It was a very mixed weekend,” said Power. “The main thing is the title race is still wide open and it will be decided at Brands Hatch, a great venue for the grand finale.”