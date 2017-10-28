Evans backs Blues to revive season

CAERSWS manager Graham Evans has refused to panic despite the Bluebirds poor start to the season extending to a Huws Gray Cup first round exit.

The Bluebirds host Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday (2.30) with Caersws third bottom of the table with just two wins and seven points while falling out of the league cup to Gresford Athletic last week.

Evans insisted his squad retained his backing but demanded his side start taking their chances.

“Bar a spell either side of half time I thought we were the better side against Gresford,” said Evans. “While defeat is disappointing we’re not going to press the panic button as I know what we are capable of.

“Performances have been good in patches but we need to be more consistent throughout the 90 minutes. We are creating chances but need to be taking them.”

Lance Jones and Tom Bethell are doubts for the visit of Holyhead but goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne is joined by Graham Jones, Gavin Samuel and Craig Whitfield in returning to contention.

Meanwhile defender Luke Vickers has departed to join Spar Mid Wales League One side Berriew.

“Unfortunately we could not guarantee the game time Luke was looking for and wish him all the best at Berriew.”

“Holyhead are organised and competitive while they were shrewd in the summer with their new signings and enjoyed an impressive start to the season.,” said Evans. “However if we apply ourselves and stay focused we can win this game.”

Meanwhile Penrhyncoch return to action after a fortnight lay-off with the visit of Ruthin Town.

Striker Nashawn Blake and midfielder Antonio Corbisiero both return to fitness with manager Gari Lewis backing his side to maintain their current good form.

“The players have shown a real togetherness, hunger and desire which can only put us in good stead and give us a lot of confidence,” said Lewis.

“It’s another big game against a team and manager that I have a lot of respect.”

Guilsfield make the trip to Denbigh Town with the villagers looking to maintain ground on the league pace-setters.

The Guils make the trip with a full squad after last week’s league cup clash at Holyhead Hotspur was postponed due to the weather.

Defender Robbie James is expected to have recovered from a calf strain as the the Guils make the trip with confidence following a 2-2 draw with Caernarfon Town in their last game.

Manager Nathan Leonard said: “We need to get a good run going now up untill Christmas and I will be challenging the players to improve and kick on. We need improvement at both ends of the pitch if we want to be in the top four at the end of the season.

”The lads have been terrific, training hard and it's a great group we just need a little more now.

”Denbigh are flying in the league winning their last six games. I'm not taking any notice of last weekends result as I know the weather and conditions played a huge part.

”We will have to be at the top of our game again if we want anything out of the game we only have to look back at last season when they gave us a good hiding at their place. We'll look to put that right on Saturday.”