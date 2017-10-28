Saints ready for challenge of Met

TNS take on Cardiff Metropolitan in a JD Welsh Premier top of the table clash on Saturday (2.30)

Just a point separates the sides at the top of the table with the Saints expecting another challenge after grinding out a 2-1 win at Aberystwyth Town last week.

Saints manager Scott Ruscoe was unapologetic for the manner of the victory, insisting points were the most important.

“Sometimes the result is more important than the performance,” said Ruscoe. “You look at all the top teams and they don’t always play attractive football in every single game because sometimes the conditions don’t allow for it.

“Aberystwyth scored but it’s one of those things. I’m not going to get upset or angry about it because it’s who’s the best team over 90 minutes, not 10 or 20 minutes and on Friday, we were the best team and we got the three points.

“Large amounts of it wasn’t pretty but you take that into consideration with the conditions. We had to get the three points and that’s exactly what we did.”

The club’s mini-injury crisis has abated with the return of Connell Rawlinson but fellow defenders Blaine Hudson and Steve Saunders remain on the sidelines.

However Ruscoe invested his faith in Aeron Edwards in continuing to play at the back.

“Aeron can play anywhere and I have got no hesitation in putting him in any position on the pitch,” said Ruscoe. “You always know what you’re going to get with him.

Ruscoe also praised inform striker Greg Draper after his two goals kept the Saints top on Friday.

“Greg’s doing really well, there’s not enough high praise I can give him,” said Ruscoe.