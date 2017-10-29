Interim boss Connolly lauds Rhyl side after Airbus Broughton win

IMPROVING Rhyl caused a huge stir at the Huws Gray Aliance summit after a hugely impressive 3-1 win over Airbus Broughton.

The Lilywhites turned in their best performance of the season so far in order to down the one-time leaders, and the result leaves them in eighth position ahead of their next clash at Flint Town United on November 11.

Interim manager Mark Connolly, said: “It was a very good performance and every player played a huge part.

“We were all at it from the first minute and although we knew they would come at us in the second half, the lads battled well and got our reward on the counter attack. Everyone worked immensely hard and the plan we had been working on in training went well.

“I have spoken about where this club needs to be, we need to be pushing to finish as high as we possibly can, and you can see that the confidence is really starting to show.

“The lads are playing with a smile on their face again and you can see that the crowd are even starting to enjoy it now, so hopefully this result will see us push on now.”

The Lilies got off to a sensational start when Connolly put the home side ahead after just five minutes after some fine approach play from Alex Tichiner, and things got even better on eight when Tom Walsh broke clear and finished well to double their tally.

A host of chances came and went for the home side throughout the first half, and they were made to pay after the break when the Wingmakers reduced the deficit on 67 minutes through young striker George Peers.

Connolly missed the chance to seal the tie when his spot kick was saved by Andy Coughlin soon after, but they finally managed to secure three points in stoppage time when Tichiner found the corner.