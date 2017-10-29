Rhyl boxer Mark Sweetman praised for conduct ahead of Howard Taylor grudge match

A RHYL boxer has been praised for his conduct ahead of a highly anticipated grudge match at an upcoming show.

Mark Sweetman will be squaring off against bitter rival Howard Taylor at Craig Winter’s ‘The Heat Is On’ show on Saturday, November 25, which will take place at the Lyons Robin Hood Camp in his hometown.

The contest, which will see Sweetman defend his British Boxing Union Welsh super-middleweight title for the first time, has generated an enormous amount of interest on social media with no love lost between the pair.

Taylor recently announced that he will be donating his share of ticket sales to Action For Alfie, a campaign that has been set up for Alfie Evans, a seriously ill infant who is currently on life support with doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital unable to diagnose him, with a host of other fighters on the bill following his lead.

Winter, who works alongside the champion as a trainer at Denbigh Boxing Club, said: “Mark has trained exceptional hard for this contest.

“I have never seen him so fit sharp and technically correct as he is now, but he needs to be as Howard is a fit, strong powerful guy who will bring the fight to him.

“I am very proud of the way Mark has conducted himself so far in the build up to this contest with Howard, and it promises to be a great fight.”

The 32-year-old suffered a narrow defeat to Rhos on Sea slugger Ryan Macmillan in his last hometown bout, but Sweetman comes into the clash in good form having knocked off Callum Webber to claim the national semi-professional crown in August.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the show can do so from any of the fighters on the bill or through Craig Winter on Facebook.