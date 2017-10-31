Llangefni rue errors in Ruthin SWALEC Plate loss

LLANGEFNI bowed out of the SWALEC Plate at the second round stage after a 19-14 reverse to Ruthin.

The home side were unable to replicate last weekend’s success over their Denbighshire opponents, but they managed to get on the scoresheet first when Mark Gray capped off a fine team move to touch down on ten minutes. Rhys Hughes fired over the extras.

Gradually the visitors imposed themselves on proceedings and they were rewarded soon after when Arfon Thomas’ determined run saw him go over in the corner, while a misfiring Cefni lineout resulted in them falling behind for the first time as Jordan Jones took full advantage to cross the white wash, with Nathan Jones despatching a further two points with the conversion.

Yet more handling errors from the hosts proved costly when Thomas intercepted a pass to notch his second try of the tie, and Cefni missed two crucial penalties in the second period after a dominant spell which saw them go close to reducing the arrears on a number of occasions.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction in the second quarter when Emyr Gwynedd scored under the posts after good work from Nathan Jones, who also added the extras to put the contest out of reach.

Cefni got a deserved consolation try at the death when Sior Grieves engineered space for Greg Horsman to score near the posts, and a Hughes conversion proved to be the last action of what was a pulsating affair.