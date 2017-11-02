Builth overcome basement side to kick start season

Builth Wells 23 Penlan 12

BUILTH Wells celebrated their second win of the campaign with a hard-fought home win over basement side Penlan.

The Bulls set the tone early with marauding runs from back row Tom Samuel and lock Nathan Jones culminating in a ruck close to the try line with prop Ashley Parry powering over and Rob Lloyd converting.

However the Bulls switched off from the re-start with wing Jonathan Field given the freedom of the Groe to cross for a try.

Builth soon replied with a 40 metre run from full-back Rhys Lewis falling just short but scrum-half Rhys Davies was on hand to dart over for a try, converted by Lloyd.

Penlan dominated the start of the second-half and following a spell of pressure Owen Davies crossed under the posts with Lloyd Hadley adding the extras to close the Bulls advantage to just two points.

Veteran Gethin Davies made an instant impact with a 30 metre run down the wing seeing possession spread to centre Tom Davies to fance his way over the try line.

Lloyd missed the conversion but atoned by kicking a late penalty to settle the Bulls nerves and clinch a hard-fought home win.

BUILTH: Luxton, A Jones, Parry, Evans, N Jones, Brown , Bowen, Samuel, R Davies, Jenkinson, Lloyd, R Lewis, Davies, Bagget, R Lewis. Reps D Davies, G Davies, Boore, Oakley, Mills