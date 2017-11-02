Caersws slump to heavy home loss

CAERSWS were punished for a woeful display as their dire campaign continued with defeat at home to Holyhead Hotspur.

The islanders were dominant from the first whistle with Ryan Taylor teeing up John Littlemore to cut inside and test goalkeeper Luke Evans.

Five minutes later a misunderstanding on the edge of the area between Luke Evans and Graham Jones was seized upon by Taylor only to be denied by a goalmouth block by Ryan Davies.

Rhydian Davies finally tested Spurs goalkeeper Paul Pritchard with a speculative 30 yard shot on 34 minutes but it was a rare highlight for the hosts.

It was a similar story after the break with Dewi Thomas forcing Evans into an outstanding save after the home defence failed to clear a throw from the right wing.

The pressure finally told with Spurs awarded a soft penalty on 50 minutes with Thomas going down in the area under pressure from Ryan Davies and converting the resulting spot-kick.

Four minutes later the Bluebirds sluggish defence was again punished when Taylor burst through unchallenged from midfield to slot past an advancing Evans.

It was all over on the hour with Taylor squaring for Littlemore to drill into the goalmouth where Ryan Davies steered the ball into his own net.

Substitute Alex Boss was denied by Evans as the Bluebirds defence continued to be opened up at will by the islanders.

Elliot Jones fired wide and Phil Jones’ 30 yard free-kick was saved by Pritchard as Caersws ended strongly but the damage had already been long done.

CAERSWS: L Evans, Parr, P Jones, Samuel, Ry Davies, G Jones, Rh Davies (Whitfield), E Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon (Hartrick), Hughes-Jones (L Jones). Subs: Harris, G Evans