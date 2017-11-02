COBRA hit back to bowl over Crymych

COBRA staged a thrilling fightback in a 22-16 victory over Crymych IIs to claim their place in the third round of the Swalec Bowl.

The Pembrokeshire side, including former Wales international prop John Davies in their ranks, used the strong wind to their advantage in the opening half.

Two penalties from fly-half Llyr Edwards gave Crymych the lead as COBRA’s indiscipline was punished before second row Osian Evans went over for a try, converted by Edwards

COBRA finally began to enjoy possession and were back in the game soon after with good handling from Iwan Vaughan and Lee Hughes allowing flanker Chris Morris to crash over in the corner.

Crymych had the final say of the half with Edwards' penalty allowing the visitors to establish a 16-5 interval lead.

COBRA began the second-half with a bang as captain Hywel Jones and flanker Aled Humphreys made good yards before releasing centre Rich Roberts who glided through before offloading to Richard Jones to cross for a try.

Lloyd Mayor added the conversion to bring COBRA to within striking distance at 16-12.

COBRA led for the first time when the front row of Steve Isaac, Hywel Jones and Bryn Jones led the pack in pushing Crymych over their own line for No8 Hughes to crash over with Mayor converting.

Mayor added a penalty to give COBRA some breathing space as Crymych racked up the pressure late on with the hosts reduced to 14 men as Hughes was sent to the sin bin.

However a staunch defensive display, cheered by a patriotic home crowd, ensured the Meifod side held out to claim their place in the third round of the bowl.

Meanwhile Newtown also progressed after Whiteheads of Swalec Division Three East C conceded their tie.