Draper delight as TNS sink Archers

TNS extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions with victory over Cardiff Metropolitan in the JD Welsh Premier top of the table showdown.

The Saints started brightly with Greg Draper denied by Archers goalkeeper Daniel Evans after good work by Christian Seargeant inside the opening minute.

However the visitors soon found their stride with Elliot Evans testing Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison from 16 yards before a curling effort forced the Saints stopper into action on 27 minutes.

The match continued to be evenly contested with Simon Spender firing over from close range after good work by Jamie Mullan.

Meanwhile the Saints survived a let off when Evans forced Harrison to parry a shot away for a corner which led to Adam Roscrow firing just wide.

The Saints had the final chance of the half with Draper released by Jon Routledge only to see his dedlicate lob acrobatically saved by Evans,

TNS cranked up the pressure after the break with Mullan heading Chris Marriott’s corner onto the post on the hour while seconds later the hosts were denied as Evans frustrated Seargeant.

The deadlock was finally broken on 70 minutes with Marriott releasing Mullan on the left to square for Routledge to volley home from close range.

The inform Draper doubled the Saints lead eight minutes with the New Zealander’s scissor kicking beyond Evans from close range.

However just three minutes later the Archers were back in the game when Spender handled on the line to receive his marching orders while Roscrow converted the resulting penalty.

The visitors dominated the rest of the game with Emlyn Lewis heading over and Dylan Evans denied by Harrison as the 10 men Saints held out for victory.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Marriott, Rawlinson, Routledge, Seargeant (Darlington 90), Brobbel (Roberts 86), Draper, Mullan, Leak, Holland (Edwards 70). Subs: Fletcher, Parry, Clark.

Att – 287