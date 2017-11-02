Honours shared in derby contest

HONOURS ended even in the Mid Wales derby as Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion in division one of the North Wales Women’s League.

Ffion Johns struck for Pool with a Ffion Lewis effort ensuring a point for Llanfair in an evenly contested derby at the Flash Leisure Centre.

Meanwhile Newtown were involved in an eight goal thriller against Ardudwy before slipping to a 5-3 defeat.

Despite Clare Bonsall’s strike for Town the visitors hit back to establish a comfortable lead with goals from Cari Davies, Heledd Rowlands, Beth Kenny and Mared Jones.

Heidi Langford struck twice after the break as Town got back into the game only for Nicola Ashcroft to settle Ardudwy’s nerves with her side’s fifth.

Elsewhere Presteigne endured a day to forget in an 8-1 thrashing at Cardiff Metropolitan in the South Wales Women’s Premier League.

The Students led by five goals at half-time before Jess Goodwin reduced the arrears but the hosts soon resumed their dominance to complete an emphatic victory.

Meanwhile Radnor maintained their outstanding start to the season with a 7-2 thrashing of Cardiff University IVs to stay top of the South Wales Women’s League second division.

Hayley Price led the rout with a hat-trick while Elin Wozencraft and Dora Williams both completed doubles as Radnor’s fine start to the season continued.

Elsewhere Newtown found themselves on the receiving end of a 6-0 defeat at Old Wulfrunians in division one of the Midlands Men’s League.

Goals from Sam Aldersley, Archie Harris, Callum Nightingale, Puv Samra and Ashley Taylor ensured the points for the Wolverhampton hosts.