Kershaw sees red as Robins crash

RYAN Kershaw saw red as Newtown’s miserable campaign continued with defeat at Llandudno.

The hosts parted company with long serving manager Alan Morgan in midweek but despite the turmoil the Seasiders proved too strong for a Newtown side without a league win since September 16.

The Robins paid the price for another abject display which saw them two goals adrift inside the opening 20 minutes.

Toby Jones’ left wing cross was deflected into the path of Tom Dix to lash home from six yards on 17 minutes.

Seconds later the Robins were guilty of unforgivably conceding possession from their own kick-off as Sam Hart crossed for Marc Williams to head home.

Llandudno continued to dominate with Williams’ cross headed over by Hart as the Robins defence remained all at sea.

Despite a rare chance for Nick Rushton who ballooned over after half an hour the hosts remained dominant while the Robins lacked quality in the final third.

It should have been all over on the hour with Jones’ corner finding an unmarked Williams who headed over from eight yards.

Newtown manager Chris Hughes introduced ex-Seasider Jamie Reed along with Luke Boundford in a desperate bid to galvanise his side only for the Robins to be reduced to 10 men with Kershaw seeing red for a high challenge on Lee Thomas.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the visitors enjoyed their best spell of the game with Reed heading a James Murphy corner wide from close range.

Newtown’s failure to score a single goal away from home in the league this season has been a major factor in the Robins woeful start to the campaign.

However with six minutes remaining the Robins had some cause for cheer when Dix put through his own net from Craig Williams’ corner to end the unwanted record.

Newtown went close at the death with Boundford’s header saved by home goalkeeper Dave Roberts as the Robins dropped into the relegation zone.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Mitchell, Cartwright (Reed 64), Kershaw, Denny, Kenton, Murphy, Rushton (Boundford 64). Subs: Perry, Cadwallader, Evans, Harries

Att – 206