Davies travels to Qatar bidding to end year on a high

CHAZ Davies will look to end the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) on a high in Qatar this weekend.

The 27 year old from Presteigne is currently locked in second place and level on points with Kawsaki’s Tom Sykes with 363 points.

Davies goes into the final round of the season knowing second place in the championship would be clinched by bettering Sykes record for the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team.

The Losail track, located just outside Doha, will once again turn on its floodlights to host two night races.

Davies scored a spectacular double at Losail in 2016 and has his mind set on finishing the year in second position in the riders’ standings with Jon Rea of Kawasaki already clinching the title.

Davies said: “I’m looking forward to the last round. I do like racing in the lights at night, as it brings a different element to it.

“In the last couple of years, the Panigale R has been really competitive in Qatar. We improved quite a lot over there and last year we finally had a really strong pace, which led us to a double win.

“We didn’t seize second place in the championship back then because we headed into the last round trailing by a few points, but this time we’re even, so it’ll be exciting.

“We’re looking forward to the battle and we’re ready to put up a fight. We’re keen to finish the year on a high note.”