Evans above! Jordan's cracker seals another victory for the Lakesiders

JORDAN Evans’ terrific strike made sure that Bala Town were able to celebrate a third Welsh Premier League win on the bounce.

Evans’ stunning strike from distance a minute shy of the interval settled matters in favour of the Lakesiders, who benefited from only their third clean sheet in the league this season.

With revenge on their minds following the 4-0 loss at Maes Tegid earlier this season, a third consecutive win was the plan as the Lakesiders headed down to Richmond Park to tackle basement side Carmarthen Town for Sgorio’s live match.

The away Town began well, with Ian Sheridan pulling a shot wide in the first minute, before Les Davies headed over the bar after Mike Hayes’ flick-on went out for a corner.

Down the other end, Carmarthen tested Bala with Kieran Lewis’ effort being saved by visiting number one Ashley Morris after seven minutes.

Another decent chance fell to Bala when a good passage of play saw Lee Owens link up with Ian Sheridan, but the forward curled the ball wide of the far post.

The game evened out as the half developed, with Carmarthen keeper Lee Idzi being forced to tip over Jordan Evans’ free kick after half-an-hour mark.

The Lakesiders then rattled the crossbar from Stuart Jones’ bullet header.

It was by no means all one-way traffic and a golden chance fell to the home side when a free header went inches wide after 39 minutes.

However, it was Bala who took the lead on 44 minutes thanks to a goal of the month contender from Jordan Evans.

His 25-yard screamer curled in around Idzi, finding the top corner of the net right on the stroke of half-time.

The second half witnessed a solid performance by the Lakesiders.

After an hour, Chris Venables put a brilliant ball into the box after turning his marker, but the incoming Sheridan couldn’t get to the delivery to put it into the back of the net.

Georgievsky drove a chance over for the Old Gold, before Ashley Morris made an excellent stop with his feet minutes later.

In the main, Bala were keeping the home side quiet, with great displays by Clive Rule in the centre of the park and Evans on the wing, who was running Carmarthen ragged down the left.

Corners and half-chances continued to arrive for the visitors, but the brilliant first half strike from Evans made sure that the three points were heading back north.