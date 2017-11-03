Robins face another tough test as Citizens arrive in Mid Wales

NEWTOWN will bid to pull away from the JD Welsh Premier relegation zone when Bangor City visit Latham Park on Saturday (2.30).

The Robins sixth match without a victory at Llandudno last week, coupled with Aberystwyth Town’s victory at Prestatyn Town, leaves Newtown outside the relegation zone on goals difference alone.

A woeful campaign with just two wins and three draws from 11 games has not dampened manager Chris Hughes' confidence.

However a lack of goals, particularly away from home, has contributed to the Robins early season slump with the club now without a league win since September.

Hughes said: “We lost the game because we conceded two goals in 90 seconds. Take them out and I think we were the better side.

“We've huffed and puffed and had a real good go late on. We got the goal near the end but didn't give ourselves enough time to get the equaliser.”

The Robins will be without the suspended Ryan Kershaw for the visit of the Citizens but boosted by Ryan Sears’ recovery from a shoulder injury which saw the on-loan defender play last weekend.

However Tom Goodwin and Jamie Price will both miss the weekend clash

Hughes promised supporters the squad would re-double their efforts to kick start their campaign after a testing start to the season and reminded all of last season when a similar poor start was followed by a New Year revival.

Hughes said: “Like last year the only way we are going to get out of this is with hard work. We've had a tough run but we have to be better.”