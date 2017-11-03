Tom's timely strike seals a triumph for high-flyers

A SPOT in the top-five.

That’s Corwen’s reward for a successful Wrexham Area League Premier Division venture at home to FC Nomads.

There was a strong wind blowing towards the tennis court end of the ground, with the hosts playing against it in the first half.

The visitors were the first to attempt to put the brightly coloured ball into the back of the net, with a shot being poked over from just inside the penalty area.

Corwen were the first team to successfully put the ball into the back of the net, though.

From an Elystan Hughes cross, the in-form Joe Williams ran past a defender and poked a low curling shot beyond keeper Steve Hollyoak to make it 1-0.

The visitors went in search of an equaliser from Sean Williams’ free kick, which was heading for the bottom corner of the net until Gethin Williams pushed the ball against the post.

Although the ensuing corner was cleared, the ball went back into the area and Danny Wynne was on hand to bundle it over the line with a header.

From the restart, Corwen went straight on to the attack, with Tom Williams seeing his shot on goal saved.

Williams was able to find the back of the net in the 37th minute to regain the lead for his side.

Gethin Williams’ long punt forward was left by an offside Joe Williams and it ran through for Tom Williams to slot home.

It looked like Corwen were going to be in front at the break.

That’s until the first minute of first half stoppage time, when a cross was played into the Corwen box.

When Gethin Williams dropped the ball as he attempted to deal with it, Nomads’ captain Ben Howarth headed in the equaliser.

After the break, the hosts had the advantage of playing with the wind, which showed when a high looping ball was played into the Nomads’ penalty area.

A header from Ioz Jones had the keeper beaten, but it went narrowly wide of the far post.

Corwen then thought they had taken the lead in the 55th minute.

After winning the ball in Nomads’ half, Dan Porter played in Joe Williams, who broke free of the defence and found the back of the net.

However, his effort was disallowed for a heavily disputed offside flag.

From the free kick, the visitors went on the attack and found the back of the net, only for it to be disallowed for a foul in the box.

In the melee that ensued, Gethin Williams suffered a suspected strained wrist and had to leave the field of play.

He was replaced by Sion Dolben Hughes, who normally plays at left back.

Dolben Hughes was put under pressure when a striker was bearing down on his goal, but he did brilliantly to win the challenge by pouncing on the ball at the striker’s feet.

Corwen reclaimed the lead in the 71st minute.

Elystan Hughes won the ball on the halfway line and played a long ball to Tom Williams, who got through on goal and lifted an effort over the advancing Hollyoak to find the back of the net with a great finish.

With 10 minutes to play, Ioz Jones was searching for the goal that would seal the three points, but the keeper came off his line to win with ball in the box.

Four minutes later and Ryan Billington did well to win the ball in midfield and play it through to Joe Williams, whose shot at goal was tipped wide by the keeper.

At the other end, Sion Dolben Hughes was able to get fingertips to a ball.

It landed at the feet of a Nomads player, who thought he had scored, but he was denied by Elystan Hughes’ goal-line clearance.

The visitors put pressure on the Corwen defence in search of an equaliser, with a couple of efforts going wide of the target.

In the 99th minute, a cross was played into the Corwen box, where keeper Hollyoak narrowly missed getting to the ball with his head.