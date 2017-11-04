Premier League Predictions Week 10

Once more, the Leader sports desk try their hand at forecasting the correct scores of 10 top-flight matches ahead of next weekend’s international break.

Tom Norris leads the way on 62 points, ahead of Nick Harrison on 61, while Dan Heald has catching up to do in third place with 53 points to date.

With three points for predicting the correct score, or one for the correct match outcome (win/lose/draw), let us know your thoughts on this weekend’s action.

STOKE CITY v LEICESTER CITY

NICK HARRISON: Leicester play on the break whether they’re home and away while Stoke’s win at Watford should give them the confidence to play with a little more swagger. Shaqiri – if he can mange two games on the trot – will be the key. 2-1

TOM NORRIS: Just when you start to worry about Hughes’ future, Stoke pull a result out of the bag. They will need another performance like that this weekend with rejuvenated Leicester arriving. 1-1

DAN HEALD: Claude Puel’s first victory as Leicester boss last weekend will have silenced a few dissenting voices among Foxes fans. Demarai Gray impressed in that contest and can inspire the visitors to victory against the erratic Potters. 1-2

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN v WEST BROM

NH: Huddersfield’s shock win over United will give The Terriers’ fans real hope while The Baggies need to put in a performance that inspires their supporters. Can’t see that happening in a drab draw. 1-1

TN: Huddersfield have proven to be more than a match for most of the division, but West Brom are not most of the division. Pulis’ side will be wasting time from the off. 1-1

DH: Losing at Anfield won’t have knocked the confidence of the Terriers who are a capable and resilient side at home. Winless in eight, West Brom desperately need three points here but may have to settle for one. 1-1

NEWCASTLE UNITED v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: Newcastle are favourites, especially at home against a Bournemouth side who always look like conceding. One goal may be good enough for The Magpies with Ritchie maybe bagging it against his old club. 1-0

TN: People at Bournemouth must be starting to get twitchy even if performances haven’t been that bad. Benitez’s Newcastle are a tough outfit and should have enough here. 2-1

DH: The Geordies’ mid-table position has been built on their solid home form this term. Eddie Howe has been critical of Bournemouth’s lack of goal threat, and I expect a shut-out from the hosts to clinch victory. 2-0

SOUTHAMPTON v BURNLEY

NH: Another game where the focus will be on defence. The Saints are slowly getting there while Dyche’s Burnley are seventh – and seem to have sorted out their away form this season. But Gabbiadni could swing it the home team’s way. 2-1

TN: Will Dyche’s link with Everton upset Burnley? You’d hope not as they’ve been impressive this season. The Saints are functional and tough to break down. 1-1

DH: Southampton’s draw at Brighton was a pretty turgid affair with little creativity on show from the visitors. Conversely, Dyche has done sterling work Burnley, who boast the third meanest defence in the league. I’m backing them to sink the Saints here with a Defour goal. 0-1

SWANSEA CITY v BRIGHTON

NH: The Swans played well at Arsenal a week ago but Clement needs to attack more. Brighton have been excellent in their first season back in the top flight and will be targeting a point in South Wales. 1-1

TN: Swansea will have earmarked this game as one they have to win and there is added importance now with Clement’s men hovering above the drop zone. Brighton are no pushovers though. 0-1

DH: Paul Clement’s Swans seem to lack an identity. Defensively sound, creativity in midfield is absent and they are goal-shy as a consequence. Brighton might be happy to contain and nullify here and will hope capitalise on the break. 0-0

WEST HAM UNITED v LIVERPOOL

NH: Think it’s time Liverpool handed out a bit of capital punishment at the London Stadium. Both teams can’t defend and you’d like to think this will make good viewing tomorrow tea-time. 2-3

TN: The Hammers threw away two points at Palace and Liverpool won’t be arriving in London ready to hand over all three here. Salah and Firmino to net. 1-3

DH: Every player in Liverpool’s back four should be concerned by the team’s poor defending but the same can be said about West Ham. Could be plenty of goals with The visitors nicking it with Firminho on target. 2-3

TOTTENHAM v CRYSTAL PALACE

NH: Even if Kane doesn’t play, Spurs, surely, will have too much for Palace. But the Champions League clash against Real Madrid might just play a part in Roy’s boys springing a surprise. 2-2

TN: Tottenham showed just how good they can be in midweek and it’s hard to see Palace living with Kane, Alli and Eriksen here. 3-0

DH: Spurs’ midweek Champions League exertions against Madrid will work to a resurgent Palace’s advantage here. But the hosts surely have enough firepower within their squad to cope. Alli to net the winner. 2-1

MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL

NH: Referee Michael Oliver's reward for his abysmal decision not to send Watford’s Deeney off a week ago for a double whammy on Allen and Shawcross is to take charge of this top game! It’s just a good thing that City’s delightful football will make all the headlines. 4-2

TN: Is there any stopping Pep’s City? The likes of Sane, Sterling, De Bruyne and Silva behind Jesus and or Aguero is just too good and Arsenal won’t cope. 4-1

DH: The fixture of the weekend will surely yield both goals and entertainment. Guardiola’s expansive attacking style has been a joy to watch and, despite the Gunners looking more defensively resolute of late, I expect the hosts to win in style here. 4-2

CHELSEA v MANCHESTER UNITED

NH: We all know Jose will head back to The Bridge and park his defensive bus infront of De Gea although Chelsea’s awful show at Roma may give Mourinho second thoughts. It’s up to Hazard and Morata to break the United defence down and I don’t think they will. 1-1

TN: It will be less exciting than City v Arsenal, but no less important with Mourinho no doubt planning how to spoil the contest. If he takes the shackles off United can win this one. 1-1

DH: N’Golo Kante’s absence through injury has been felt at Chelsea. Conte’s men look a shadow of last season’s title-winning side and Mourinho will be savouring the prospect of a return to Stamford Bridge. Lukaku to step up against his ex-club with the winner. 1-2

EVERTON v WATFORD

NH: Everton need to find a role that suits Sigurdsson and if it means pushing Rooney into the old-fashioned centre forward role then do it. Watford will be much better than than they were against Stoke and could sneak it. 1-2

TN: Everton need a spark and fast. Unsworth looks like he’s tried every player at his disposal without much change. Watford slipped up at home last week and Silva will want a response. 2-1

DH: A crucial game for the Blues and for Unsworth to prove his Premier League credentials. I’m backing them to edge this one against a Watford side that laboured badly in their home defeat to Stoke last time out. 2-1