Colwyn Bay boss Phill Hadland steps down after Droylsden reverse

PHILL Hadland has stepped down as Colwyn Bay boss following their 2-1 home defeat to Droylsden.

The 37-year-old, who as a player was a winger with a number of Football League clubs including Reading, Rochdale and Leyton Orient, took over last December after previously being assistant manager to Paul Moore.

The board will meet in the next 48 hours to discuss the situation and have released the following statement.

“It was with some regret that the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Colwyn Bay manager Phill Hadland. A run of indifferent results had influenced his decision and which the Board reluctantly accepted.

“This was entirely Phill’s decision to call it a day and in no way influenced by the club whatsoever.

“We would like to put on record our sincere thanks to Phill for his commitment to the club since taking over from Paul Moore last season, we wish him well for the future.”

The Seagulls currently sit in 12th position after an indifferent run of form, and they fell behind on 48 minutes in their weekend clash Liam Caddick finished well for the visitors.

This finally kick-started the home charge and they drew level on 58 minutes with a fine individual goal from Danny Andrews, who skipped through the defence before slipping the ball past the keeper.

Jack Hindle had put a good chance over the bar and Kyle Jacobs fired over for Bay soon after, but the away side regained the lead on 62 minutes through Ciaran Kilheeney from a quickly taken throw in which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The managerless club will look to get their promotion push back on track this Saturday when they travel to Kendal Town (3pm), and anyone wishing to apply for the vacant manager’s post should email dave.tichiner@gmail.com.