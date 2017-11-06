Glan Conwy boxer aiming to boost professional prospects at Rhyl show

A GLAN Conwy boxer will be looking to boost his professional prospects when he competes for a national title later this month.

Ryan Macmillan, who is a personal trainer, will take on Buckley’s Callum Webber for the British Boxing Union’s Welsh supper-middleweight title at Craig Winter’s ‘The Heat Is On’ show at Rhyl’s Lyons Robin Hood Camp on Saturday, November 25.

The title has been vacated by Mark Sweetman, who is moving down to welterweight after his contest with fierce rival Howard Taylor, who is still scheduled to compete despite having an operation to remove two blood clots from his nose after suffering the injury in a previous bout.

Macmillan, who has also relinquished the light-heavyweight title to move down a weight, faces a stern test of his credentials against the talented Webber, who is also harbouring ambitions of a tilt at the professional ranks in the near future.

Winter, said: “With Mark rightly now deciding his future lies in the welterweight division, he has vacated his belt ahead of his contest with Howard, who has made it clear he has no interest in fighting for the belt just wants to get Mark in the ring.

“As a result the vacant belt will now be contested by the two leading contenders, former Welsh BBU light heavy champ Ryan Mac who vacated his belt unbeaten to move down in weight and Callum Webber who lost a very close decision to mark for the belt in his first attempt.

“This contest puts two of the best prospects in the BBU so I am expecting fireworks. Both lads have strong intentions of turning pro, are both hungry and want to get their hands on the belt.”

Macmillan will be hoping for more success at the same venue where he defeated Sweetman via a points decision in what was an impressive display.