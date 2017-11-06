Llandudno undone at resurgent Bala Town

LLANDUDNO failed to claim back-to-back victories as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at a resurgent Bala Town.

The away side were unable to claim a share of the spoils in their fifth JD Welsh Premier League loss of the season, and the result sees Colin Caton’s men leapfrog them in the standings thanks to their triumph.

Despite the eventual result it was the visitors who almost went ahead on ten minutes when Sam Hart headed narrowly over after good work from Toby Jones.

Gradually the Lakesiders got a foothold in the game and they were rewarded for their improved play on 35 minutes when a long range effort from Nathan Burke found its way past Dave Roberts.

This joy proved to be short lived as Tudno got back on level terms shortly after the restart when Hart slotted the leveller from the penalty spot on 39 minutes.

After the break saw the hosts dominate possession for long periods, but they found Roberts in superb form thanks to a number of smart saves to keep the scores level, while Danny Taylor also hacked an effort on the line during a dominant spell of possession.

The pressure finally told on 71 minutes when Mike Hayes finished well on 71 minutes, and despite their best effort the visitors were unable to find another equaliser and had nothing to show for their efforts.