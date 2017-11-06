Sean Eardley the right man to take over at Caernarfon Town

THERE was one man that Caernarfon Town should have looked towards as their new manager, and that man is Sean Eardley.

The Canaries are still reeling from the news that Iwan Williams has joined Llandudno, but to ensure continuity then Eardley is a fantastic appointment and it was officially confirmed on Monday evening.

After time working as an assistant under Williams and Alan Morgan at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, Eardley has gained plenty of knowledge under two of the best managers anywhere in the pyramid which is sure to stand him in good stead now he taken up a managerial position.

He is also extremely well liked by the Cofis squad after fitting in seamlessly, and they will undoubtedly welcome this appointment due to his popularity and his superb motivational skills.

The Huws Gray Alliance title hopefuls have enjoyed a hugely successful campaign to date, and Williams has been highly complementary of the contribution Eardley has made since he arrived at the club.

While managing is a far different proposition, there is little doubt that Eardley has everything going for him to make a success of things after being given the keys to The Oval, and he will inherit a heavyweight squad boasting a host of players that have sufficient quality to be performing in the top flight.

It does represent a bit of a gamble from the board to give a rookie a managerial position in what is an extremely critical season for the ambitious club, but with great risk comes great reward and there is no doubt that Eardley is thoroughly deserving of this opportunity.

The likes of Darren Thomas, Danny Brookwell, Jamie Breese and Jay Gibbs give any new manager a strong platform on which to build, while Eardley also boats a strong relationship with former Llandudno man Gareth Evans which would also benefit him greatly.

The second tier has been as unpredictable as ever this term with a host of teams in with a legitimate chance of securing the title, and Town have moved quickly to ensure that their promotion push suffers no ill-effects from Williams’ departure.

This has been a long time coming for Eardley, and this truly is one of the best jobs in Welsh football and one that he can take great pride in.