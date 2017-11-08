Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd is setting his sights high

CHRIS HOLROYD wants Wrexham to make the most of their derby game against Chester being brought forward.

The clash was due to take place this weekend but has been selected by BT Sport for live coverage and a bumper crowd will be at The Deva this evening to see the arch rivals battle it out.

Victory would take Wrexham joint top of the National League, with the teams around them not in action until Saturday, and Holroyd hopes to capitalise.

“We play before everyone else so a win would put us in a nice position,” said Holroyd.

“Then we can see what results come in at the weekend but let’s concentrate on this game first.”

Holroyd is looking to get the disappointment of only drawing 2-2 against Leyton Orient out of the system after twice leading in Wrexham’s last outing 11 days ago.

“It is a big game and I’m looking forward to it,” said Holroyd. “It has been a while since our last game and we want to build on the disappointment of not getting three points.”

Holroyd struck twice against The O’s and is the Reds’ leading scorer with four goals, but he won’t mind not adding to his tally against former club Chester as long as Wrexham maintain their promotion challenge.

“Leading scorer is not too much of a big thing for me,” said Holroyd. “It is your job as a striker to score and create goals so I will obviously be looking to do that again.

“But goals need to come from everywhere in the team and that is something we will be looking to do.

“Whether it is me scoring or someone else, the goal this year is promotion.”

Holroyd signed his first professional contract at Chester and played for the likes of Brighton and Preston before joining Wrexham in the summer, a move which he is delighted with.

“My first game back at Chester was for Cambridge and I scored a hat-trick,” said Holroyd. “It didn’t go down too well!

“I have been back a couple of times with Macclesfield so I am familiar with the place.”

When asked if he gets a good reception from Blues fans, Holroyd added: “No! I don’t mind, I love being a Wrexham player and I am enjoying it here so it doesn’t bother me too much.”