Astley runs riot in Llanfair triumph

JOSH Astley starred with six goals as Llanfair United ran riot in a 9-3 victory over Machynlleth in the northern conference of the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League.

Charlie Kinsey weighed in with a brace while Llyr Griffiths completed United’s tally while Machynlleth replied with a Paul Jones double and a Sean Davies strike.

Meanwhile Brecon Northcote completed a comfortable 5-1 win at home to Llanidloes Town in the southern conference.

Craig Evans and Jordan Ingram both netted doubles with the Stags tally completed by Tom Morgan.

Elsewhere Caersws’ clash at home to Rhayader Town was postponed.