Blunder by Jones costs Robins dear

NEWTOWN paid a heavy price as a moment of madness from goalkeeper Dave Jones cost his side a share of the spoils against Bangor City.

The home faithful were left open jawed as the Robins goalkeeper wondered upfield only to be caught in possession by Dean Rittenburg who slotted into an empty net from 30 yards with just seven minutes remaining.

An even first-half began with the Citizens testing Jones early on with Luke Wall testing the Newtown goalkeeper early on.

Newtown had to wait until the 17th minute for their first attempt with Joe Kenton cutting inside from the left wing before crossing for Jamie Reed to fire straight at City goalkeeper Matthew Hall.

City enjoyed a good spell of possession but failed to test Jones with Steve Hewitt ballooning over the bar from distance before Rittenburg headed wide.

City protested loudly for a penalty on half an hour when Laurence Wilson went down in the area under pressure from Kenton but referee Kris Hames was unimpressed.

Newtown enjoyed their best spell of the game with James Murphy heading over the bar before Craig Williams showed good skill to set himself up for volley which dipped just over the woodwork.

However Newtown were stung on the stroke of half-time with Wilson’s cross glanced on by Hewitt with an unmarked Rittenburg blasting into the roof of the net.

The Robins began the second-half brightly with Neil Mitchell and Kenton both spurning openings while the Citizens struggled to find any real cohesion following a flurry of substitutions.

A home change paid dividends within minutes as Luke Boundford marked his arrived by heading into the area with Reed keeping his head in a goalmouth scramble cleverly back heel home.

However rather than build on the goal the Robins were immediately on the back foot as the galvanised Citizens went close at the other end as Anthony Miley sidefooted wide from six yards after the hosts failed to deal with Sion Edwards’ left wing cross.

The Robins goal was under no pressure when Jones’ wondered 30 yards out his goal to be dispossessed by Rittenburg who slotted home to the agony of the home faithful on 83 minutes.

City were soon reduced to 10 men when George Harry sustained an injury following a midfield collision with his side already using their three substitutions.

Newtown went for broke and almost snatched a last gasp leveller when Kieran Mills-Evans' header was cleared off the line by Wilson as City held firm for victory and the Robins exasperated.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Harries, Mills-Evans, Sears, Denny, Mitchell, Kenton, Rushton (Boundford 72), Reed, Murphy. Subs: Perry, Evans, Cadwallader, Cartwright

Att – 268