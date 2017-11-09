Dolgellau delight with College win

Thu Nov 09, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 9 November 2017 11:36
DOLGELLAU Athletic climbed to fifth in the Spar Mid Wales League Two table with a 2-0 win at home to Aberystwyth University.
Goals from Kieran Jones and Dominic Thomas ensured the Wasps the spoils and boosted their promotion aspirations.
