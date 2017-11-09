Guils fight back to stun Holywell in thrilling cup tie

GUILSFIELD staged a dramatic fightback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and book a third round date at Newtown.

A day of drama began with Lee Andrew atoning for bringing down Mark Winslade in the area by denying Steve Lewis from the penalty spot on 10 minutes.

The Wellmen led on 32 minutes with ex-Guilsfield defender returning to haunt his firmer club with a close range finish after the villagers failed to clear Winslade's free-kick.

Guilsfield started the second-half on top and levellled with 20 minutes remaining with Callum Bromley, Jake Cook and Chris Cathrall linking on the right for Adam Jenkins to net.

It looked like the hosts had snatched glory when Lewis atoned for his earlier penalty miss by converting Winslade’s low cross with three minutes remaining.

However with Holywell still celebrating the Guils replied with Jenkins meeting Bromley’s right wing cross to fire blast beyond goalkeeper Shaun Pearson.

The fightback was completed in injury-time when Asa Hamilton out muscled Gareth Sudlow to fire home and silence the home crowd.

Sudlow was sent off in the aftermath for dissent with Hamilton also earning a second caution for his exuberant reaction to the goal but it was Guilsfield who had the last laugh.

GUILSFIELD: Andrew, Bromley, Richards (Irvine), Rogers, Litchfield, James, Cook, Ford, Hamilton, Cathrall, Jenkins. Subs: Weetman, Jones, Leonard