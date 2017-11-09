Phillips stars as Rams raid United for win of season

RHAYADER celebrated their best win of the season in a scintillating 48-3 victory over Cwmcarn United in division three east D of the Swalec League.

Jordan Phillips starred with three tries for the Rams with Jamie Naylor crossing twice while Ryan Lewis-Davies and Ryan Evans also toasted tries.

Dillon Leary completed the hosts try count while also kicking four conversions as Rhayader celebrated an emphatic victory.

Llandrindod Wells also celebrated a bonus point victory with a 33-10 victory at Grangetown based CIACS.

The Spamen never looked back after two tries from centre Will Powell with Jon Duggan converting both before the Cardiff side reduced the arrears with a try of their own from Kyle Colcomb.

Llandrindod re-asserted their dominance with two quickfire tries from scrum-half Dale Wilson with one conversion from Duggan.

Ryan Gardner crossed for the hosts in a largely uneventful second-half but Llandrindod had the final say with hooker Sam Davies crossing for a try with Duggan converting.