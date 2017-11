KEVIN Price struck twice as Churchstoke Reserves ran out 5-0 victors at home to Llanfechain in Mitsubishi Division Two of the Montgomeryshire League.

Further goals from Reece Cunningham, Alan Bateson and Luke Sankey sealed the points for the Marketmen who climbed to fourth in the table.

Meanwhile Maesyrhandir’s clash with Trewen in Honda Division One was postponed.