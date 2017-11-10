Bala triumph to climb back into top-six

THEY’RE now back up into the top-six.

An excellent team performance versus Llandudno extended Bala Town’s unbeaten Welsh Premier League run to four games.

There were plenty of fireworks going off at Maes Tegid on bonfire weekend, with a cracking game of football that was a superb advert for the Welsh Premier League.

After a first minute effort by Ian Sheridan that was fired over, it was the visitors who came firing out of the blocks and they took a hold of the first quarter-of-an-hour.

A combination between Sam Hart, Toby Jones and Marc Williams saw Clive Rule block Jones’ chance, prior to a free header from Hart going narrowly over with 10 minutes played.

Llandudno were playing some nice, tidy football on the deck, while they were looking quick on the counter attack, but Bala were starting to fight back.

Colin Caton’s hosts went close to opening the scoring when Nathan Burke’s corner was taken short to Jordan Evans, who curled the ball first time towards the top corner, but Llandudno number one David Roberts saved.

The game was very close, with not much separating the two teams and the respective backlines did well to keep each other at bay.

Les Davies went close on 32 minutes when he did excellently to win the ball and drive into the box, but his shot was unleashed over the crossbar.

Two minutes later and it was Town who took the lead. Mike Hayes laid the ball off to Nathan Burke, who struck home from 20 yards with the ball flying through Roberts and into the Llandudno net.

However, it only took two minutes for the visitors to level things up.

Tom Dix was tackled just inside the area and Sam Hart stepped up to fire the ball into the net.

At the other end, Hayes and Davies linked up to set up Evans following the restart.

He struck his effort first time, but it was saved by Roberts.

Bala went close to taking a lead into the interval when Ryan Valentine rattled the crossbar just before the break.

There was a great second half display from the Lakesiders, who looked dominant and strong on the ball.

Town’s chances after the interval came thick and fast.

Burke fired over after he was released by Evans, Danny Taylor did brilliantly to clear Les Davies’ header off the line.

Elsewhere, an excellent box-to-box break saw Hayes’ delivery just miss the incoming Davies at the back post.

Llandudno had chances themselves, with a 20-yard Jones free kick curling wide of the upright, before Thomas blazed over from outside the box.

On the hour mark, Jordan Evans was forced off due to injury, replaced by Evan Horwood.

As Bala continued to look for breakthrough, Danny Shaw blocked Les Davies’ effort, with Stuart Jones’ bullet header being cleared off the line by Taylor a minute later as the home side’s confidence grew.

Town cranked up the pressure and after two opportunities for Burke and Davies went begging, they reclaimed the lead on 71 minutes.

A great passage of play saw a header from Davies arrived to Hayes and he blasted home from just inside the six-yard box.

Bala could have further extended their lead on 78 minutes as Ian Sheridan rattled the crossbar from just inside the box.