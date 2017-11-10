Evans reflects on superb win

RALLY star Elfyn Evans has been reflecting further after he rewrote the sporting history books last month.

By winning the 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, the 28-year-old from Dolgellau not only scored his maiden WRC victory, but also became the first Welsh driver ever to win a round of the illustrious FIA World Rally Championship.

What’s more, Evans’ famous victory on home soil also helped his Cumbrian-based M-Sport team to lift the WRC Manufacturers’ title and saw him become just the fourth British driver to win the UK’s prized round of the FIA World Rally Championship – and the first since 2000. His name now joins those of Roger Clark (1972 and 1976), Colin McRae (1994, 1995 and 1997) and Richard Burns (1998, 1999 and 2000) on the long-running event’s coveted Peall Trophy.

With the full magnitude of his historic achievement just beginning to sink in, Elfyn gave his thoughts a few days after his amazing victory.

“It feels incredible to be honest,” he said.

There are some unbelievably big names on that trophy going back many, many years and it is a privilege to have my name added to them.”

On joining the impressive list of previous British winners, Evans said: “It still feels a bit surreal – they are very much legends of the sport.

“You aim for big things and want to do the best job you can, so to get a win like this is very special.

“It’s a bit of a landmark and a massive tick in the box; now we want to try and do it more consistently.”

Evans added: “Many of my earliest rallying memories were watching Richard and, particularly, Colin.

“I have a vivid memory of watching a blue Subaru coming into sight, sliding at 90 degrees to the road in a forest somewhere in South Wales.

“As a young child, those memories have stuck with me ever since.”

So winning Dayinsure Wales Rally GB is one box ticked, but what’s the next one for Evans?

“Rallying is all about experience and winning adds massively to that experience,” he said.

“You have to learn all the time, deal with situations and improve upon it.

“Argentina (when Elfyn came agonisingly close to his maiden WRC victory) was an experience that I learnt from.

“Now this win has given me a confidence boost heading to future rounds.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but everything is falling into place for next year and this win will certainly help me going forward.”