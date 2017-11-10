Ladies so close to gaining their first point

BALA TOWN LADIES 2, BETHEL LADIES 3

THE Lakesiders are getting close to victory.

Bala Town Ladies almost secured their first North Wales League point of the season over the weekend as they narrowly lost out 3-2 at home to Bethel.

Town’s first half performance was excellent and it was probably their best of the season so far.

They went in at the break level at 1-1, with Bethan Davies on target.

The second half saw Bethel come firing out of the blocks and they taking the lead, but Bala hit back a couple of minutes later with another Bethan Davies strike.

Bethel reclaimed the lead and although Bala threw the kitchen sink at their opponents, they were unable to get their deserved point.