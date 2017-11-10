Newtown hosts historical girls football festival

A football festival organised by Berriew Football Club Juniors and held at Latham Park in Newtown has broken the record for the biggest girls festival ever held in Mid and North Powys

A total of 24 sides from under eight to under 16 took part with more than 180 players in action.

Organiser Paul Inns, head Coach at Berriew FC Juniors, commented: “It was fantastic to see so many players taking part throughout the day.

“Paula Ewers, from Newtown Whitestars, was instrumental in running the festival on the day, and also a huge thanks to Newtown AFC’s Community Fund who met the cost of the pitch provision.”

Inns added: “I hope that this mini festival, together with a similar festival held at Berriew last month, will inspire other clubs to hold girls festivals in the future.

We must all work together to increase the number of girls participating in football in Central Wales as well as providing girls with the opportunity to enjoy organised football events.”