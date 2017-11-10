Wrexham AFC captain Shaun Pearson sets his sights on more goals

DERBY hero Shaun Pearson has backed Wrexham’s defenders to continue weighing in with goals.

Pearson scored the only goal as Wrexham secured a memorable 1-0 victory over arch rivals Chester in Wednesday’s clash at The Deva Stadium, heading home a Marcus Kelly free-kick.

Wrexham are making a habit of scoring from set-pieces this season and Pearson says there are more to come.

“Without being the biggest of sides, we are a threat from set-plays,” said Pearson.

“James Jennings has got one, Manny Smith has got a couple and I have now got a couple.

“There are a few goals from there and we will all continue being there.

“Obviously I am delighted to get the touch for the winner.”

Wrexham’s first victory over Chester at The Deva since the club was re-formed came in front of the live television cameras.

Pearson’s other goal for Wrexham also came when BT Sport screened last month’s 2-1 home victory over Eastleigh.

The clash at Macclesfield on December 9 has also been selected for live coverage and Pearson is hoping his run continues.

“I was joking to the lads that I always score on the television and obviously it came true against Chester,” said Pearson.

“Hopefully when we play Macclesfield in a couple of weeks I get another one there!”

Wrexham were cheered on by 1,200 travelling supporters and Pearson, who joined from Grimsby Town in the summer, was delighted to reward them with three points which took the Reds joint top of the National League.

“A great atmosphere, the fans really cheered us on,” said Pearson. “Towards the end they really roared us on which was magnificent.

“It was a cracking atmosphere with both sets of fans getting behind their team but luckily we managed to come out on top and send ours home happy.

“We are obviously delighted with the three points, first and foremost the result is what matters.

“We know we need to be better than that if we are going to continue to be where we are at the minute but delighted with the win.”

Pearson insists it was a collective effort to hold on for victory as Chester put Wrexham under increased pressure in the second half.

But he stressed that the Reds need to improve when in possession so they are more of an attacking threat.

“Defensively we do well but it is the whole team, a collective effort,” said Pearson.

“I just think at the back and in midfield, we just need to be a little bit better.

“When teams put it on us, sometimes we have time to take a touch and then pick a better pass going forwards to give the attacking lads an opportunity to break.

“When teams are like Chester second half pouring it on, we need to be better in terms of creating two v twos because they are chucking so many bodies forward.

“We need to create opportunities going the other way where you can maybe nick a second goal on the break and I just thought there were a few clearances and misplaced passes.

“The first pass is so important. You get the first pass and then all of a sudden the attacking lads are on the front foot and we might get an opportunity on goal.

“But we are delighted with the win and we will worry about that in the run up to the next game.”

Without a fixture this weekend after the derby was brought forward, Pearson believes Wrexham have put pressure on their promotion rivals after beating Chester.

“When you win, you want to keep playing,” added Pearson, who will return to action against Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.

“But at the same time, we got three points and everybody else has got to play this weekend.

“It will nice to be able to watch and just see how they get on.

“The pressure is on everybody else over the weekend now to get points back on us.”