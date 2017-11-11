Why Alan Morgan can bring the good times back to Colwyn Bay

AFTER a series of disappointing appointments, Colwyn Bay could have found the man to lead them back to success in the form of Alan Morgan.

The former Llandudno man arrives at the Seagulls with a fine reputation and has acquired an enormous amount of success in his managerial career to date, which will be a huge asset to a Bay side that have endured their fair share of bad times in recent years.

Things have not gone according to plan at Llanelian Road since the departure of Frank Sinclair, with the club suffering back-to-back relegations and have undergone a host of managerial and player changes during that time which has added to the instability.

Something needed to change at the club and perhaps the introduction of a Welsh manager with a firm knowledge of talent throughout the region will be a useful asset to have and one that the club have been missing for quite some time.

There is no doubting Morgan’s ability to get the best out of his players, his time at Aberystwyth Town was littered with success and this was highlighted further during his time at Llandudno, where he oversaw the finest moments in the history of the JD Welsh Premier League side.

Having guided them to Huws Gray Alliance glory, Morgan then went on to achieve European qualification in their first top flight season and firmly establish them as a comfortable WPL side before his shock sacking a fortnight ago.

Provided he is given time to implement his ideologies into what is undoubtedly a talented squad then there is still time to turn the season around, and in truth departing boss Phill Hadland could have left them in a worse position as they look to achieve promotion.

They are not a million miles away from the playoff places and all it takes is for one team to put a run together then it would put them right back in the mix

Bringing in Craig Hogg as assistant is also another solid appointment from the club, with the well-respected figure a trusted member of Morgan’s backroom staff at the Giant Hospitality Stadium and he is another with good connections thanks to his superb playing career.

All the foundations are in place for some much-needed stability at a club that has an enormous amount of potential in the right hands, and giving an ambitious Welsh manager an opportunity to test his skills in the English pyramid is not only the right move by chairman Dave Tichiner, but one that could finally reawaken a sleeping giant.