RGC assistant coach Phil John urges side to be more ruthless after Neath win

RGC assistant coach Phil John urged his side to ply for the full 80 minutes as they cemented their place at the Principality Premiership West summit.

The Gogs tailed off in the second period of their 31-19 victory over Neath at Stadiwm Zip World, and the former prop was left rueing a host of penalties that fortunately did not end up costing his side.

John said: “It was a game of two halves in true form, and at halftime the boys came in thinking job done, whereas Neath would have talked about discipline and not giving us field position and it worked for them.

“We gave away far too many penalties in the second half, and the frustrating thing was many of them happened when we had the ball. We gave away the ball far too much, got turned over when we had possession and our ball carriers were isolated.

“The positives include we picked up another bonus point win, and I thought Cam Davies had a great first half. He controlled the play and that gave us a good platform.

“This is another learning experience for the team and we move on, and as long as we learn from the second half then we will be in a better position next game”

Next up for the table toppers is a tricky trip to Aberavon, who are nine points behind Mark Jones’ side in the standings and currently sit in fourth spot.

The title challengers round off the year with home games against Swansea and Bridgend, and they also travel to Carmarthen and the Ravens during the festive period.