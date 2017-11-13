Road troubles continue for Bangor at Triton

BANGOR City Men’s Hockey team remain winless on the road after a comprehensive 7-1 defeat at Triton 2nds.

With only 10 players able to make the trip to Alsager, near Crewe, it was an uphill battle from the start for City’s inexperienced side.

The hosts took the lead after just four minutes to make Bangor’s task even harder. Triton continued to lay siege to the City goal but some great saves from Keith Proudlove and timely blocks by Ash Hardaker, Harri Evans and Tom Hughes kept the Blues in it.

However, the pressure told towards the end of the second half as Triton netted twice in quick succession.

City ended the half well though, and good interplay between Flynn Holt, Dave Paterson and Gwion Jones saw Paul McCallum break into the area and slide a shot beneath the home keeper to pull one back.

However normal service resumed two minutes into the second half as Triton bagged a fourth to extinguish City hopes of an unlikely comeback.

Triton’s numerical advantage came into play towards the end of the match as City’s ten men began to tire under relentless pressure.

Proudlove and his defence made made several more interventions, but three goals in the final 15 minutes sealed a comfortable win for the home side.

City will hope for a better outcome when they head to Liverpool to play Mossley Hill 2s next Saturday, pushback 2.15pm.