Bro Ffestiniog stun Ruthin for third league win

BRO Ffestiniog ended the good form of Ruthin to come away with a 21-0 home victory.

The hosts picked up just their third win of the season against the WRU National League Division One North rivals in what was their most complete performance of the campaign to date, and they raced to a comfortable advantage during the first period when Llion Kerry and Ian Roberts went over in quick succession.

Using the difficult conditions fully to their advantage, Bro pulled further ahead soon after when Matthew Williams capped off an impressive team move to cross the white wash.

A series of near misses from the visitors at a crucial time came as a result of poor handling in promising field position, and they were made to pay in full after the restart when 14-man Bro touched down once again for their bonus point try and complete the scoring.

The result keeps the struggling side in ninth spot, and they face a stern test of their credentials this Saturday when they entertain title chasing Bala.