Five fixtures that could see Prestatyn Town climb out of drop zone

PRESTATYN Town now find themselves in the JD Welsh Premier League drop zone following their 2-0 loss to Cardiff Met, and they now face a crucial run of fixtures leading up to the end of the year.

While Neil Gibson’s side have acquitted themselves well for the most part, they must start turning their performances into points to avoid an instant return to the Huws Gray Alliance.

Reporter Dean Jones examines their upcoming five league games and where any much-needed points could come from.

Carmarthen Town (A):

This is a pivotal game and one that the Seasiders know they can take three points from against a Carmarthen side that has endured a torrid campaign to date.

The Old Gold are rooted to the foot of the standings and have amassed just four points so far, and Gibson will be hoping his side can take advantage of any confidence issues emanating from the basement dwellers to come away with a vital victory.

Prediction: Carmarthen Town 1-2 Prestatyn Town.

Llandudno (H):

A derby clash with Llandudno represents another huge opportunity to pick up a victory, and with the home crowd on their side this could be enough to make that possible.

Tudno will be buoyed by the arrival of new manager Iwan Williams, but with them facing The New Saints of Oswestry Town this weekend the likelihood is that he could still be searching for his first win at the helm, which is added pressure for is expected to be a hotly contested affair.

Prediction: Prestatyn Town 1-1 Llandudno.

Cefn Druids (H):

A JD Welsh Cup tie with Ruthin Town comes the week before their tie with the Ancients, and it will be interesting to see what sort of mindset the squad will have with their priorities firmly lying on retaining their top-flight status.

The Ancients have emerged as the surprise package of the season so far and currently find themselves in the top six in what has been a memorable campaign to date.

Their defensive nous has been a key component to their success and they are sure to be a tough nut to crack if Tow want to triumph.

Prediction: Prestatyn Town 1-1 Cefn Druids.

Aberystwyth Town (A):

Nev Powell’s side enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence before their defeat at Bangor City, but their form has really turned around of late now the manager has implemented his style of play on to the squad.

Their home form has been a massive part of this and Gibson’s side will find it tough going if they are not at their best.

Prediction: Aberystwyth Town 2-0 Prestatyn Town.

Barry Town United (A):

A long trip to South Wales just before the festive fixtures is not ideal, but it is a tie that the club’s supporters will be looking forward to and the players must respond to this with the same attitude.

United have been a formidable presence at home this season and they will no doubt earmark this game as one they can pick up a win from, and it will be a huge test for the Town rearguard who could find it hard to emulate their success of their newly promoted rivals earlier on in the campaign.

Prediction: Barry Town United 3-1 Prestatyn Town.