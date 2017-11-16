College and Monty in 10 goal thriller

MONTGOMERY Town savoured a hard fought point from a 505 draw in a thrilling 10 goal thriller at Aberystwyth University in Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Rob Harthsorn and Ryan Jehu both completed braces while Stuart Buckley-Robins maintained his fine form since rejoining the Canaries by completing their scoring.

However the Students clinched a point with braces apiece from Tristan Harris and Liam Powell with Ryan Welch also on target as honours ended even at the Vicarage Field.

The Students were back in action on Sunday, prevailing 3-2 winners at Talgarth Town.

Goals from Pablo de Torres, Tom Spicer and James Watts ensured the spoils for the Students with the Royals remaining in contention throughout with Kyle Harding and Rob Evans goals.

Brecon Northcote maintained their climb up the table with Joel Evans starring with a hat-trick while Corey Evans completed the scoring in a 4-0 win at home to Newbridge.

Meanwhile Hay St Marys edged the spoils in a thrilling 4-3 victory at improving Penybont United.

Tom Landon, Matt Tong, Jack Biggs and Jamie Howard goals proved just enough for the Saints with a Sion Herman double and Daniel Paisola-Jones strike keeping the Polecats in contention.

Elsewhere Dave Anthony struck twice as Abermule prevailed 3-1 winners at home to Dolgellau Athletic in a game which both sides ended with 10 men.

Anthony was joined on the scoresheet by Charlie Humphreys while the visitors reduced the arrears through Dion Jones.

However the match was marred with the dismissals of the hosts Nick Mumby and Dolgellau’s Dafydd Jones following an altercation which saw both sides end with 10 men.

Llansantffraid Village maintained their promotion bid with a Rob Carruthers double and Harry Kerr strike completing a 3-0 win at home to Presteigne.

However it is Builth Wells who continue to set the pace at the top of the table with the Bulls maintaining their unbeaten record with a 2-0 win at Dyffryn Banw courtesy of strikes from Lee James and Josh Price.