Harrison is the King of Queens as Saints seal a semi-final spot

TNS will entertain Scottish Championship side Dumbarton in the semi-finals of the Irn Bru Cup.

Tuesday’s draw in Glasgow saw the Welsh champions once again boosted with a home draw as their reward for Sunday’s penalty shoot out heroics against Queen of the South.

TNS will entertain the Sons in February while the other semi-final pits Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle at home to Northern Irish side Crusaders.

The Saints conquest of Queen of the South will be remembered as one of Paul Harrison’s greatest in TNS colours.

The goalkeeper produced two penalty saves during the shoot-out and scored the decisive spot kick to ensure a night to remember for the Welsh champions.

Saints manager Scott Ruscoe said: “It was a great game for the neutral with end-to-end and good quality.

“It was a thoroughly entertaining game though not so much for myself because if we have too many of these shoot-outs, I can’t see me lasting.”

Ruscoe had special words for his defensive stars, leading with Harrison who took, and scored, the first sudden death kick and then saved the next one to send them through.

“Paul is brilliant – stepping up there to take penalty number six.

“When it came around, the lads were asking who was taking it and I said ‘he’s up there’. He does it in training and he’s such a class act.”