History made as Felindre celebrate first ever victory

FELINDRE celebrated the first victory since their summer re-formation with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Brecon Northcote Reserves at Bright Park.

Curtis Williams fired the visiting Stags ahead before the Millers staged a thrilling fightback with a Bertie Jones brace and Jack Barrett strike giving them the lead.

Despite Rob Jones reducing the arrears for Northcote the hosts held out to celebrate a famous victory in the club’s short history.

Meanwhile Builth Wells Reserves clash at home to Rhayader Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch while Hay St Marys Reserves failed to raise a side for their trip to Llanidloes Town Reserves.