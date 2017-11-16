Llanymynech stage fightback to stun Guils

LLANYMYNECH completed a thrilling fightback to prevail 3-2 winners at Guilsfield in the second round of the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup on Wednesday.

Goals from Graeme McGill and Adam Jenkins gave the hosts the edge with the latter also spurning a penalty with Matt Prince making a memorable save.

Nick Joyce began the comeback by reducing the arrears before Sam Roberts levelled with Jack Watkin netting the winner as Llanymynech toasted a night to remember.