Newtown close on regional glory in RGC Under 16s Cup

POWYS schools have been going head to head in the regional rounds of the Welsh School’s Rugby Cup.

The winners of the regional qualifiers at under 13 and 14 level will proceed to represent Powys against their counterparts in North East Wales in the New Year.

Meanwhile the regional schools are also in action in the RGC Under 16s Cup with Newtown on course to win the Powys round.

Newtown thrashed Llanidloes 52-0 and captain Isaac Davies played a starring role as Newtown put one step in the all North Wales round with a 47-17 victory over Llanfair Caereinion.